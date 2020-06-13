Group marches in Wayne County calling for justice and peace

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Wayne County held a peaceful march on Saturday morning, marching for justice and peace.
The group marched from Cracker Williams Park to the Jesup Police Department, ending at the Wayne County Courthouse. Several speakers addressed the crowd reminding them the reason they’re marching: for racial equality.
Organizers say they wanted to honor the lives lost to what they see as police brutality. The family of Ahmaud Arbery, the Brunswick man shot and killed while jogging, also joined the march.
Arbery’s aunt says they wanted to come out to show the Wayne County community that they are united with them.
“It’s an overwhelming but a joyous feeling to see this fight continue to go on," said Thea Brooks, Ahmaud’s aunt. "After all these months, people are still rallying together, and Ahmaud’s name is still being heard all over the world.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.