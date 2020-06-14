Beaufort Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in search for missing man

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.
The Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Mark Reed was last seen on Saturday on foot in the Port Royal area. Police say he has a medical condition, which requires treatment. Reed is 5’8, weighs 135 pounds, with black and gray hair and was last seen wearing a light blue hospital scrubs.
If you have seen Reed or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch 911.
