Below-average temperatures are here to start the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -We aren't as warm this afternoon compared to Saturday with upper 70s at the beaches and mid 80s for most inland communities. There are a few light showers along the coast, with most of the moisture still offshore.
These showers will continue to drift onshore through the evening. If you have outdoor plans, don't cancel them. Most of us will remain dry and it won't rain long for those that are lucky enough to get under a shower. These showers will cling to the coast, with areas west of I-95 remaining mostly dry.
Tybee Tides: 2.6' 10:26PM I 7.2' 4:11AM I 1.6' 10:43AM
Isolated showers, mainly along the coast, continue moving onshore overnight. Inland areas will fall to the mid 60s Monday morning with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 60s to lower 70s closer to the coast.
Monday's highs will only top out near 80 degrees, which is about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year! Scattered coastal showers are possible, mainly in the afternoon. These showers will be moving down from the northeast to the southwest. Most of the rain will be confined from near I-95 toward the coast, with much drier weather expected for our inland communities.
Tuesday and Wednesday will both be a treat temperature-wise . Morning lows will fall down to the low to mid 60s for most of our inland communities. Afternoon highs top out in the lower 80s with scattered afternoon showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two possible during peak heating. These downpours over the next few days could once again lead to localized street flooding.
Warmer weather filters back in during the end of the week into the weekend with upper 80s back Thursday and Friday and low to mid 90s this weekend. Looking ahead, the weekend looks generally drier, but it will be hot!
Tropics:
The Atlantic Basin, Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean are all relatively calm this weekend. Thankfully, tropical cyclone development isn't expected over the next five days.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
