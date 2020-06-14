GSP investigates fatal motorcycle accident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that left one person dead.
According to Lt. Anthony Gallo, with Chatham County Police Department, officers got a report of a wreck near 6030 Ogeechee Road at 9:27 p.m.
Lt. Gallo said the motorcyclist was traveling southbound on Ogeechee Road, when the individual hit a pedestrian in the roadway.
The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.
GSP is leading the investigation.
Stay with WTOC as we learn more details.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.