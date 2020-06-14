Jasper Co. Sheriff candidate hopes for positive change

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - There could be a new top cop in Jasper County come November.
Donald Hipp held 56 percent of the vote in South Carolina’s primary Tuesday night, beating out incumbent Sheriff Chris Malphrus by almost 700 votes.
“I’m looking forward to keep making positive impact on our community and the citizens of Jasper County," said Hipp.
The candidate for Sheriff has worked in law enforcement for more than 25 years. However, this wasn’t the first time his name was on the ballot for Jasper County Sheriff.
“Immediate day after losing in November of 2016, I had it in the back of my mind. I knew that I was going to do it again,” he explained.
Hipp was born and raised in Jasper County.
After leaving the Jasper Sheriff's Office in 2016, he went on to work at the 14th Circuit Solicitors Offices as a criminal investigator.
He said he wants to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.
“Letting the community know that they have a voice. We are here to speak for them. We are looking forward to working with them," Hipp said. "Being sheriff is a incredible responsibility. It’s one that should be taken seriously. The bottom line is service, service to the people of Jasper County, regardless of race, gender, age, political views.”
Hipp said he’s thankful to voters, and Tuesday’s primary is just the beginning.
“It’s imperative that we, your voice is heard and doing that is through voting," said Hipp. "I’m thankful and I want people Jasper County to know that I will won’t let them down. I’m going to come out very strong and positive. We are looking to make an impact on Jasper County, on the law enforcement side.”
Since no Republicans filed to run for sheriff, Hipp will likely be unopposed in November’s general election unless someone runs against him as an Independent.
