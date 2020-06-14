Jenkins stand-out receives 2020 Hollis Stacy Award

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -BryAnn Pound from Jenkins High School is the 28th annual Hollis Stacy award winner.
The award is given to the most versatile female athlete in Chatham County each year. Pound suited up for the Warriors in softball, basketball and soccer. She’s the third from Jenkins to win the award, the first since 2011.
Pound is committed to play softball at Brewton-Parker next season, and said one person in particular inspired her to work toward this achievement.
“My grandpa talked about it a lot. You know, he played baseball in high school and he was a great athlete and he just talked about this award a lot, so that kind of how I became familiar with it, and so, ever since my freshman year, I was like, well this is something that I want to excel in and this is something that I want to get, and it would be a blessing, so I just worked every single day to get where I’m at right now."
Pound added that while many try to focus on one sport, she enjoyed being a multi-sport athlete.
“I’ve been playing sports for a long time- basically, because my dad played basketball in college and he wanted me to be a basketball player, so I started off as a basketball baby, but you know, I found different sports that I fell in love with and it just helped me along the way to become great at every single one.”
Hollis Stacy, the award’s namesake, was a former golfer at Savannah High, and was inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame.The winner each year is voted on by local athletic directors and media members.
