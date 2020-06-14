Local pastor organizes unity rally in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at the Effingham County Courthouse for a Unity in the Community peaceful protest.
Pastor Richard Garvin put together the event with the idea of bringing everyone together and uniting as one.
He said everyone should be fighting for one another, and it’s nice to see people of all ages, genders and races around the world gathering for change and justice.
Other local pastors and city officials let their voices be heard as the crowd clapped and chanted “Black lives matter.”
According to Garvin, there aren’t many race issues within the county, but it doesn’t mean the issues should be ignored.
“Fortunately we don’t have a lot of problems here in our county, but there are a lot of things that are kind of under the rug and I believe that it’s time to bring awareness to it," said Garvin. "I strongly believe that love conquers hate and although a lot of things are not at the surface does not mean we don’t have them here.”
Pastor Richard Garvin organized the peaceful rally because he says there's so much that needs addressed. He wanted to bring everyone together, no matter their age, race, gender or religion, to unite as one.
"Effingham County, we're standing together."
Other church leaders say rallies, like this, are helping people talk about things often shoved under the rug.
“It’s forcing us to ask questions and to deal with things that we would rather not deal with,” said Father David Rose with St. Luke’s Episcopal Church.
The focal point of many of the speeches was this.
"It's not about you being black. It's not about you being white. We need to come together as a whole!"
Ivory Brown says this is her first protest. She says she has been discriminated against before and she fights all the time for justice and equality.
“Waking up every day as a black woman is a lot different than waking up every day as a white woman. It shouldn’t be that way. We’re all the same and I think now is the time to make those changes,” said Brown.
Pastor Garvin says he wanted the rally to be different than those he's seen in other places.
"We have every right to be angry, but I believe tearing things up doesn't solve the problem. The only way we solve the problem is we talk, we come to an agreement that this needs to change."
Pastor Lon Harden with Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church
“Indivisible with liberty and justice for all. I say it today that we must have justice for all! Justice for all! Justice for all," said Pastor Lon Harden with Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church.
Pastor Garvin said he plans to have more peaceful rallies in the near future.
