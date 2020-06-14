Savannah Bananas staff and players gearing up for season

“I would say this summer definitely holds some more weight than the other summers just for the fact that its different and it’s abnormal and you know, every other summer you just kind of put your kilt on and you watched 5,000 people, and it’s baseball," Degen explained. "This summer is different. I mean, there’s a virus that’s breaking out in the entire U.S. and it’s just weird, so I think this summer is going to be special. It’s going to be different, but it’s going to be really fun none-the-less.”