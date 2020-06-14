Statesboro Police investigating after teen killed in shooting

June 14, 2020 at 4:11 PM EDT - Updated June 14 at 4:35 PM

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Officers with the Statesboro Police are investigating after a juvenile female was shot early Sunday morning.

Police say 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson was traveling in a vehicle on the Bypass south of the Brannen Street intersection sometime after midnight Sunday when another vehicle opened fire. Hutcheson was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Detectives and crime scene specialists spent several hours searching that street of highway for physical evidence.

The Statesboro Police Department will hold a press conference with the victim’s family on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Travis Kruen at 912.764.9911.

