Chatham Co. still counting absentee ballots

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of absentee and provisional ballots continue to be counted in Chatham County at the Board of Elections Office.
Officials there told us last week they anticipated all ballots will be counted by mid-week this week.
Workers are still busy, having worked through the weekend to count the ballots. It’s a process we got to see up close and personal last week.
Because they knew absentee ballots would be greater than most elections with so many taking advantage due to COVID-19 concerns, the Chatham County Board of Elections actually quadrupled the staff that processes absentee ballots.
As of Friday afternoon, just over 5,400 absentee ballots had been counted. And on the County Elections website, we’ve seen the numbers move on some races, one example is the 5th District County Commission race, which currently has 100 percent of precincts reporting.
But it’s important to note, until all the votes are counted, results won’t be made official. Some races may head to a runoff, which right now is anticipated to be in mid-August.
Right now, we’re waiting to see how productive the weekend counting here was, and how much headway workers made in getting closer to finalizing the results.
As soon as we find out more, either from the elections supervisor or from board of elections members, we’ll be sure to update the information on our Elections Page.
