Coastal Health District sees slight increase in COVID-19 cases, but less severe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the number of COVID-19 cases rise in South Carolina and Florida, officials in Georgia are keeping a close eye on the number of people testing positive in the peach state.
Coastal Health District leaders say we’ve seen a slight uptick. In the past 24 hours Chatham County saw 20 additional cases of COVID-19.
They say while we have seen a slight increase in cases, the severity of those infected has decreased.
St. Joseph’s/Candler Health System reported 17 hospitalized cases as of Monday afternoon which is a typical level while Memorial Health had 13 hospitalized which is 3 percent down from a seven-day average.
The Coastal Health District says they are doing more tests now than previously, hundreds a day, which are diagnosing asymptomatic people.
Officials say some who learn they are positive, but are without symptoms are less likely to self-isolate and deal with their investigation. However, Dr. Lawton Davis, director of the Coastal Health District says this is critical for our community’s health.
“if you test positive and if you are asymptomatic you still need to self-isolate and we certainly hope that you’ll be cooperative with our team as we try to interview you and learn who your close contacts may be,” said Dr. Davis.
As for protecting yourself they say the same things ring true even now months later, social distance, wear a mask and wash your hands.
“I wish I had some other brilliant words of wisdom, but it’s pretty boring…” said Dr. Lawton Davis. “That’s what works.”
The Coastal Health District does have free COVID-19 testing happening. For more details on where and when you can click here.
