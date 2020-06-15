Dave Turley’s Monday WX Forecast 6-15-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak low and a stationary front will linger off the southeast coast into Thursday. An upper level low will settle over the southeast too. This will keep lots of clouds, some scattered showers and below average temps. High pressure builds in Friday into next week. We'll see more sun and warmer temps. The tropics are quiet and no tropical development is forecast in the next 5 days.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs 78-85.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, lows 63-66.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs 78-82.
Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the low 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s. Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low 90s.
