Depositions released in Mallory Beach wrongful death lawsuit

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - New information has become available of a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the mother of 19-year-old Mallory Beach.
Beach drowned last year after a boat crashed into the bridge pilings that lead to Parris Island. Her body was found a week later.
Paul Murdaugh is criminally charged in connection to Mallory's death and accused of driving the boat on the night of the crash.
Mallory's mother, Renee Beach, has filed a civil lawsuit against Murdaugh's family and the Parker's convenience store chain.
In that lawsuit are allegations that a convenience store clerk sold alcohol to two of the underage teens on the night of the crash.
According to depositions filed last week, the group of six attended an oyster roast by boat on Feb. 23, 2019. It was cold and foggy.
According to testimony, Paul was intoxicated at the party and insisted on driving his boat back.
A friend and a relative testified about Paul's intoxicated and erratic behavior moments before the crash.
Paul's cousin Anthony Cook testified that he saw Paul slap another girl during a heated argument, and then disrobe down to his underwear in 40 degree weather.
Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges.
The lawsuit is pending in Beaufort County.
