Despite postponing them for second time, ECSD still working to offer in-person graduation & prom

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a busy first fifteen days on the job for new Effingham County Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford
But despite being new to the position perhaps no one knows the district better.
“This same office that we’re sitting in I attend elementary school right here and I graduated from this county,” said Dr. Ford
For Dr. Ford, who also spent 11 years as principal at Effingham County High School, he knows how special graduation is.
“There’s nothing more special than being able to see that kid walk across the stage and get that diploma, and share that moment with their family and their classmates and community.”
Which is why saying this.
“At this point, they’re postponed.”
Regarding graduation and prom didn't come easy.
However, due to the Governor's latest executive order putting restrictions on gatherings of fifty or larger the district felt they had no other choice.
While some suggested social distancing Dr. Ford points out the challenges that would come with that.
“You know it’s 400 students in each class at each one of our high schools.”
Add in staff and family you're looking at more than a thousand people.
Although Dr. Ford knows this isn't the news most wanted to hear he isn't giving up on finding new dates for graduation and prom.
Because even though this year may be unlike any other, so are those who've been through it.
“I will say I am so very proud of our students and staff for their perseverance their resilience and what they’ve been able to overcome so far,” said Dr. Ford.
As for possible future dates for the in-person graduation and prom Dr. Ford says nothing is off the table and they plan on discussing it at their next board meeting coming up this Thursday.
As for next school year, at this time they’re still aiming to welcome students back in-person on Aug. 5.
