Diamond Crystal to lay off workers at Savannah location

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah plant that manufactures food seasonings plans to cut 211 jobs by August.
Diamond Crystal Brands has notified the Georgia Department of Labor about the layoffs. The posted separation date is Aug. 8, according to a listing on the Department of Labor’s website. The company makes a variety of food condiments and seasonings, including salt, sugar substitutes and food additives, according to information on the company’s website.
The layoffs are after Gulfstream Aerospace laid off 650 workers from its Savannah manufacturing plant on May 1 - marking the largest reported layoff this year in the Coastal Georgia region.
WTOC has contacted the company and Department of Labor for more details. This is a developing story.
