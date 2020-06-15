Litter cleanup volunteers still want more done for Tybee smoking ban

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - In May, the ban for no smoking between 14th and 16th streets went into effect on Tybee Island beaches. At the time, Fight Dirty Tybee volunteers say the signage wasn’t enough.
Now, new signs have been put up that are more descriptive to include all types of smoking.
Fight Dirty Tybee and Tybee Clean Beach Volunteers spend countless hours on a weekly basis picking up litter on the beach. Time and time again, volunteers say cigarette butts come off the beach in thousands.
"The last three weekends, now four, we've been tracking how many butts have been pulled off the non-smoking area. It's more than ever, so clearly it's not working,” Tim Arnold said.
Arnold volunteers with Fight Dirty Tybee. He says the smoking ban between 14th and 16th streets needs to be enforced better or the ban doesn't serve a great purpose.
"Clearly, the city needs to do some public service announcements, some advertising that it's a non-smoking beach, more signage, more enforcement,” Arnold said.
Fight Dirty Tybee bought 20 yard signs to not only stick in the sand, but to put at the crossovers. While there were smaller signs before that the city put up, he hopes these bigger ones will have more of an effect.
"We're really tired of it and we're thrilled that the city did something, but now it's time to enforce it, it's time to let people know,” Arnold said.
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions says COVID-19 did halt their hiring process for enforcement officers in the non-smoking area. However, it is something they're actively working on.
"We're really looking forward to getting those three new people in place. Right now, we just haven't had the opportunity to. I don't know if it's that we're not getting enough applications or if we're not getting the right applicants,” Mayor Sessions said.
Fight Dirty Tybee organizers say they want to help the city educate the public. Arnold says this same cigarette load coming off the beach each week will continue if people aren't being held accountable.
"It's enormously frustrating to pick up cigarette butts week after week and find 3,000, 5,000, 8,000 every time in the same area."
The mayor says this ban is important to the city. Sessions says if they can't properly enforce it they'll have to make adjustments.
"If we're having ordinances that are not enforceable or that are not being enforced, then they need to be taken off the books or they need to be reexamined to see what other actions can be taken that are enforceable,” Sessions said.
Fight Dirty Tybee says they’re hoping to partner with the city to make public service announcements about the ban soon.
