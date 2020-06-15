Long County School System suspending athletic activities after positive COVID-19 test

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Long County School System is suspending athletic activities after a positive COVID-19 test.
According to the Long County High School football program, a positive test at Long County High School will shut down all athletic activities, like conditioning, at both the high school and middle school.
Information was not released on whether the positive test was a student or coach/teacher.
The school states that any child that may have been exposed will be contacted by the school administration.
The school system has set July 7 as a return date for athletic activities.
