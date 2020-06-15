Mobile COVID-19 testing site coming to Tybee Island on Tuesday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions says Tuesday will be the first time the city has been able to offer a mobile COVID-19 testing site. It will be at the Tybee Island Maritime Academy.
Tybee Island Maritime Academy is expected to be filled with cars Tuesday for The Department of Public Health's drive through testing clinic. Appointments don't need to be made and it is a free service. The site will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mayor Sessions says she sent a letter a few months ago about getting testing on the island, she says it's great for the community to finally have this opportunity.
"This test is available to everybody, not just Tybee citizens. We're specifically happy that our Tybee citizens can take part in this. For those who haven't had the transportation or had the opportunity to go into Savannah or other sites, they won't have to do that. It's very convenient,” Mayor Sessions said.
The mayor wants to make it clear that people cannot walk up and get tested. They must be in their cars
Just last week, an employee at a Tybee island restaurant tested positive for COVID-19. Chamacos Tacos and Surf posted the news on its Facebook page last week. They say the restaurant is closed for at least one week.
They will not be reopening until all employees come back with negative test results. They will also be disinfecting the restaurant during this time.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.