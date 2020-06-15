Monday: Cooler, cloudier. showery weather

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The day begins mostly cloudy, cooler and breezy with spotty rains showers - mainly across the Lowcountry. Temperatures are in the 60s, to right around 70°.
The chance of showers lingers through the morning commute, in fact, through the entire day as temperatures climb into the mid and upper 70s by noon and are forecast to peak around 80° this afternoon.
Rain will focus along the coast and across the Lowcountry. But, a spotty shower is possible just about anywhere this afternoon and early evening.
Clouds, cooler temps, a breeze and spotty chance of rain continue into Tuesday before giving way to more sunshine and gradually hotter weather Wednesday and beyond.
Temperatures are forecast to soar into the 90s by this weekend with a bit drier of a forecast.
Have a great day,
Cutter
