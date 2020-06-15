Players arrive for RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage isn’t happening at its usual time, but it is happening this week at Harbour Town.
This Monday was much different than most Heritage Mondays. There was no opening ceremony, and it wasn’t an afternoon that saw players trickle onto Hilton Head on their own time.
Monday, about 120 players and caddies landed in Savannah - two charter flights brought the pros from Fort Worth to the Hostess City, where they rented cars and drove the hour to Harbour Town.
The Tour says there was no positive tests for players and caddies last week, now the goal is making that happen again in Hilton Head.
Tournament director Steve Wilmot says measures to that goal are already in place and going strong.
“It’s full steam ahead. Testing started Sunday for some early arrivals. Yesterday, player and caddie registration started. Thermal screenings on site started yesterday. So we’re working within that bubble right now and there’s about four to five hundred people that are tested.”
Besides being tested before getting on the plane, everyone going onto the course, players, caddies, everyone will be screened.
This is the return of golf to the Low Country and will be the second leg in the sport’s return to action.
The first week also didn’t have any fans but had plenty of drama.
Daniel Berger picks up the win in a playoff over Collin Morikawa after Morikawa’s short par putt didn’t fall.
Berger was like many of the players on the Tour- calling the first week back a success, especially with no positive tests.
“It’s a little different being five, six feet away from everyone, not shaking hands after rounds and following social distancing. But I thought they did a fantastic job and the tournament was a huge success in my opinion.”
Besides that plaid jacket and a cool $1.3 million - according to the New York Times, Berger also got a first class upgrade on the charter flight from Fort Worth to Savannah today for his win.
