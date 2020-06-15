Proud to Be a Farmer: Shawn Page

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - We always hear that farming is a family business. But one third-generation farmer in Bryan County had to look elsewhere for some of his training.
Shawn Page's pride in this crop of dryland corn might be hard for a non-farmer to understand. But farming is all his family's known for three generations.
“I spent my summers in the tobacco patch, earning money for my school clothes and stuff. I was just barely big enough to run a tractor,” Page said.
He learned to tend the soil from his grandfather and father, until his grandfather passed in 2008. Then he lost his father in 2011.
“When Daddy died, I thought I knew how to farm. I just knew how to run a tractor,” Page said.
He quickly started learning the "business" side of agribusiness, learning to manage his crops and acres like a stock portfolio.
He signed up for financial courses from AgSouth and other places.
“You go to meetings and talk to people and see hear what they're doing and learn from them,” he said.
In 2012, his grandmother gave him the seal of approval when she turned over the finances to him and retired. He's grateful for the people and groups that share their wisdom.
“There's always room to learn. You'll never know everything,” Page said.
The insight he gains from learning more and more keeps Shawn Page Proud to Be a Farmer.
