Savannah outdoor dining program expanded

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is expanding its outdoor dining program to include bars.
The pilot program was originally set to expire Monday, June 15, but the city has extended it through Labor Day.
Bars will be approved for expanded seating based on neighborhood input. Interested businesses can apply online.
The expansion comes after positive feedback from both the community and business owners about the program.
Mayor Van Johnson has asked the city manager to consider a longer program that includes guidelines for furniture and barricades.
The city is asking for public feedback.
