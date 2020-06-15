Scooter driver seriously injured in crash at Commercial Drive, Hodgson Memorial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a crash involving a scooter that seriously injured a 35-year-old man.
According to police, at about 8:20 a.m. a Honda Odyssey was traveling on Commercial Drive when the passenger side of the vehicle was hit by a scooter at the intersection of Hodgson Memorial Drive.
According to a preliminary investigation, police say it appears that the driver of the scooter disregarded the traffic light, resulting in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
