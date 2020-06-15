Search for suspect underway after domestic dispute

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A woman is in the hospital and another has been treated for injuries after a shooting at the Victory Manor mobile home park on Ruben Wells Road.
The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Hinesville Police Department responded to the call just before 11 p.m. Sunday following a domestic dispute. Law enforcement say when they arrived, they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the arm. She told them she was shot by her husband, but she was unable to tell officers where her husband went after he left the scene.
Officers say because the location of the shooter was unknown, emergency medical care could not be given at the scene. Officers transported her in the trunk of a car to an ambulance where she was taken to the hospital.
Another woman and small child were inside the home. The woman was also allegedly assaulted by the husband. It is not known if the child was injured.
The suspect has not been located. Law enforcement say he got away in a green Nissan Sentra before they arrived.
