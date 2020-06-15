Several Live Oak Public libraries reopen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It's a day several have been waiting for, but Live Oak Public Libraries has officially reopened. But there are a few changes.
"It's a wonderful feeling, it's a wonderful feeling. It's one that we've been waiting for, for three months,” Live Oak Public Libraries Executive Director David Singleton said.
"It's nice to see it back and running because everybody needs the library,” Savannah resident Whitney Wilson said.
With marks on the floor and signs posted everywhere, visitors were welcomed back to 11 of 16 Live Oak Public Libraries. Several returned for the reopening to take advantage of their computers and check out materials. Staff are screened, must wear PPE, have separation from guests and regularly disinfect spaces.
"Many people depend on us for information. We help them make not only find it but also figure out what it means, but we help people with all kinds of things in their everyday lives so we're happy to be part of that again and we want to do in every way we can. And we're going be safe about it,” Singleton said.
While they did reopen on a limited basis, guests are asked to wear a mask, practice social distancing, and can only be in the library for an hour. Jalyn Johnson was there to work on a project and ran out of computer time.
"I was happy that the libraries are open you know for a person like me who doesn't have internet at the home, but the time frame I don't think is, it needs to extend more,” Johnson said.
While some want more time inside, others are still taking their materials to go, library leaders say when items are returned, they'll have to be quarantined for 72 hours. All of their measures are about safety, and visitors feel it will work.
"I think it feels safe, if everybody does their part it'll be safe,” Wilson said.
While hours are limited for now at the library, they hope to extend those in the future as the situation evolves.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.