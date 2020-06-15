Shawntray Grant’s family suing for $10 million in wrongful death lawsuit

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The family of Shawntray Grant is suing for $10 million. They provided more details about the wrongful death lawsuit during a news conference Monday with their lawyer outside of the Chatham County Courthouse.
You might remember Grant was a local peace activist. He was killed in the parking lot of The View at Oglethorpe.
The lawsuit alleges negligence on the part of several entities, including the Housing Authority of Savannah, Hunt Companies Inc., and Envolve Community Management, LLC.
It claims all places named were negligent in ensuring the property was a safe place to live.
"Our position that any landlord, any occupier of a premises, any persons or entities with managerial duty should have taken greater steps to prevent this and to have foreclosed the environment that was really right for someone being targeted to die basically,” Grant family attorney, Chad Mance said.
WTOC has reached out to all the companies named in the lawsuit and have only heard back from the Housing Authority of Savannah.
They said, “The Housing Authority intends to vigorously defend this lawsuit through the judicial process. We believe the Housing Authority and the associated parties will prevail in this litigation based upon the facts and the law.”
