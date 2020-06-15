Two Bryan Co. sheriff candidates already preparing for November election day

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County sheriff’s race is down to just two candidates after Mark Crowe won the primary for the Republican party.
He now goes head-to-head with Al Hagan, who was the only Democrat on the ballot.
With there still being almost four months until voters hit the polls again, both Crowe and Hagan say their work is far from over when it comes to clinching the Bryan County sheriff's position.
"We say four months is a long time away, but I promise you it's not,” Hagan said.
"We have a long way to go yet,” Crowe said.
Following a successful primary election for the Bryan County sheriff position, both Hagan and Crowe say though they're humbled to have made it past the first round of elections, the campaigning doesn't stop here.
"I started campaigning in May of 2019, so here we are a little over a year later and I still have five or six months of campaigning; it's been a long road,” Crowe said.
"Work just began, you know the primaries yeah it's some work leading up to, but the real work now begins leading up to the general election and we really have to get out, knock on doors, talk to people and engage people,” Hagan said.
For 26 years the county has had the same sheriff and for Crowe he says voters really showed up.
"The number of voters that came out in just the primaries was an example of people that are ready for something different in our community,” Crowe said.
For Hagan, he says it’s now time to regroup and finish strong.
"Now that I know who my running mate is, I can really talk about the differences in our leadership styles, our difference in the ability to run the sheriff's office, something with a $5.2 million budget,” Hagan said.
The general election will be held Nov. 3. The deadline to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 5.
