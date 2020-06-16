Bryan Co. woman admits to pressuring victim to drop allegations against husband

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bryan County woman has admitted in court that she tried to persuade a victim to recant allegations against the woman’s husband that he had coerced a minor for sex.
Lori Wilson, a.ka. “Loretta Lightningbolt”, 35, pled guilty to tampering with a victim or witness. The charge carries a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison, followed by up to five years of supervised release.
There is no parole in the federal system.
Wilson’s husband, Michael Wilson, 37, is charged in the Southern District of Georgia with one count each of Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, and Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor to Engage in Sexual Activity, and currently is awaiting trial.
According to court documents and testimony, Michael Wilson is accused of attempting to coerce a minor victim to engage in sexual activity from 2017 through early 2019. Additionally, Michael Wilson is charged with seven violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 120(b), Rape and Sexual Assault of a Child. These charges relate to multiple minor victims.
Lori Wilson admitted intimidating and persuading one of the victims to withhold information from authorities, trying to persuade the victim that the minor’s experiences were “psychic visions” or “dreams,” and to communicate false information to agents, according to the court system.
