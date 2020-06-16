Chatham Co. Police Department reviewing use of force policies

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is joining departments across the country to take a look at their use of force policies. They are making some changes they feel will help them better serve our community.
"We would be irresponsible if we didn't look at ourselves and look how we can best align ourselves with what's going on across the country and being the best agency we can be for our community,” Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said.
It's a discussion that started about a year ago as Chatham County Police worked towards accreditation. They say what happened in Minneapolis accelerated their decision to remove the lateral vascular neck restraint from their response to aggression protocol.
In addition to this change, they added language to make it an officer's duty to intervene and report violations. Chief Hadley said his department cares and will be working to go beyond these policy changes.
"We got to continuously train, we got to continuously talk, we got to listen to our community, we got to understand where they are coming from. We have to be transparent, we have to make sure that every day that we are doing the best that we can do that we're holding officers accountable that we're training them, that they go out and build relationships in the community so those members of our community see our officers as humans just much as we should see them as human beings,” Chief Hadley said.
The chief said their efforts are ongoing and while he knows they aren’t perfect, he’s proud of his team and their commitment to serve.
