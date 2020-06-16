Crews start installing drainage pipes as part of Hwy 144/I-95 roundabout project

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - More delays are coming for people who live or drive through Richmond Hill. Crews have started installing drainage pipes as a part of the Highway 144 and I-95 roundabout project.
The noise is not the only thing people who use Highway 144 or even I-95 to travel, will have to deal with as the project moves forward, but Jill Nagel with Georgia Department of transportation says in the end the roundabout will help with traffic flow.
"The roundabout the way it's designed to not only can accommodate vehicular traffic, but also commercial transfer trailer trucks, but it's also designed for Fort Stewart the low boys that carry the tanks,” Nagel said.
She says this week's project will improve the entire drainage system once the roundabout is complete.
"You're not being able to see a lot of the work because it's under the roadway, so what they're doing now is they are upgrading not only the drainage system but also the water and sewer lines that go through that interchange,” Nagel said.
Although it doesn't look like much, Nagel says it's only a matter of time.
"It will come a time where it will look like a roundabout, but right now it's not but in phases we are going to be building these roundabouts and shifting traffic quite often,” Nagel said.
She says people can expect delays at least until Wednesday, because they want traffic to continue to flow even during the construction process which is why they have been doing everything in stages.
The entire roundabout project is on schedule and on budget and is expected to be complete by early spring of 2021.
