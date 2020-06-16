Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-16-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak low and a stationary front will linger off the southeast coast today. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 10% chance to become subtropical before moving inland tonight. An upper level low will settle over our area today before moving northward Wednesday. This will keep lots of clouds, some scattered showers and below average temps. High pressure builds in Friday into next week. We'll see more sun and warmer temps.