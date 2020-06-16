Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 6-16-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Weak low and a stationary front will linger off the southeast coast today. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 10% chance to become subtropical before moving inland tonight. An upper level low will settle over our area today before moving northward Wednesday. This will keep lots of clouds, some scattered showers and below average temps. High pressure builds in Friday into next week. We'll see more sun and warmer temps.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid 60s.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70. Friday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Friday night will be mostly clear, lows near 70.
Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Saturday night will be mostly clear, lows in the low 70s.
Sunday will be mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
Sunday night will be mostly clear, lows in the mid 70s.
Monday will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms, highs in the low to mid 90s.
