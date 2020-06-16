First day of practice for the Savannah Bananas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Bananas are practicing again for the first time as they prepare for the new season.
Team owner Jesse Cole said that since summer leagues across the country were canceled, and the college baseball season was cut short, they had more than 1,000 players reach out and have a full 40-man roster.
"We're so excited. We've been working at it for months with the health department, guidelines, trying to take precautions to make sure we can make this happen, and we're so fortunate to have the guys out here. I don't think I've ever seen this type of level of excitement from the players and the coaches to be playing on a field, ready to play in front of fans in a few weeks,” Cole said.
The Bananas first game is set for July 1.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.