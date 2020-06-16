First phase of Plant Riverside District set to open July 15

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first phase of Plant Riverside, a project that has been years in the making on the West end of the Savannah River, will open next month.
Plant Riverside is hotelier Richard Kessler’s $350 million investment on Savannah’s River Street. It is being called the largest redevelopment in the history of Savannah’s Landmark Historic District.
We now have an opening date for some of the district’s attractions. The Pavillions at Plant Riverside will officially open to the public on Wednesday, July 15. This riverfront area will include entertainment, activities, and scenic views for locals and guests alike. There will be four new restaurants which include the District Smokehouse, District Seafood, Riverside Sushi restaurant, and the Riverfront Biergarten.
The Pavilions will have open-aired space for live music, as well as Bellagio style fountain shows timed with music and lights. There will also be a kid-friendly area.
Here is a list of all of the food, beverage and retail outlets that have been announced thus far.
- Baobab Lounge
- District Smokehouse (opening July 15)
- District Seafood (opening July 15)
- Electric Moon
- Graffito
- Myrtle & Rose
- Riverside Sushi (opening July 15)
- Stone & Webster
- Riverside Biergarten (opening July 15)
- Turbine Cafe + Market
- Savannah Tequila Co.
- Byrd Cookie Company
- Sweet Charlie’s
- Starbucks (opening July 15)
Retail outlets:
- 13 Secrets
- J. Parker LTD
- Reubel Fine Jewelry
- Savannah Square Pops
- Seabolt Real Estate
- September’s Closet
- Southern Tide (already open)
- Urban Poppy
- The Savion Gallery
The entertainment complex will be anchored by a 419 room JW Marriot hotel, which will open later this summer.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.