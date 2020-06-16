Front Porch Improv prepares to reopen venue next month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is almost over for live performance venues to reopen in Georgia.
Under Governor Brian Kemp’s latest order the venues will be able to get back to business starting July 1.
That of course was welcome news for Front Porch Improv in Savannah who is now working to make sure their return to the stage is safe but just as entertaining as always.
Over the past few months Front Porch Improv has been forced to, well, improvise. COVID-19 changing the way they bring their shows to an audience.
One they haven't seen in person in quite some time.
“We had our last performance the week of March 8. So, it’s been a little while,” said Front Porch Improv co-owner Dolly Brennan.
So, when they got the news they’d be able to open next month.
“We are definitely excited to be back with a live audience that can give us feedback and actually having someone to laugh at your jokes,” said Brennan.
Of course, laughter has been hard to find lately. And it’s something Brennan is excited to bring back.
“We want you to laugh with us and from that hopefully break the tension in the air these days.”
While there isn’t much Front Porch Improv takes too seriously on stage, off stage they say reopening is not something they’re taking lightly.
“Ticket sales are awesome. We want to be able to stay afloat from that but if that means sacrificing someone else and their health then we’re not going to do it,” Brennan says.
So, as they aim to reopen within that first week of July they do it knowing it's not the size of the audience but the impact of the show that matters most.
“Even if just a couple of people can come in and laugh with us we’re here for that. That’s why we exist,” said Brennan.
Brennan did say that of course their reopen date is tentative and the safety of their audience always comes first.
For more information on Front Porch Improv and how you can enjoy some of their shows from your home or learn more about hosting an event there click here.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.