Glynn Co. School System suspends summer meal program after employee tests positive for COVID-19

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County School System is suspending the Summer Meal program after an employee who assisted with the program tested positive for COVID-19.
The school system reports it became aware of an employee’s positive test on Sunday evening. The employee last worked at the site on Wednesday, June 10.
The school system states the reduction in staffing will require the meal program to be suspended. It will hopefully return on Monday, June 22.
Below are the steps the school system outlined it was taking in order to ensure safety of student meals:
- As has been the practice for some months now, we conduct health checks and temperature screenings on food service employees each day.
- All food service employees have strictly followed established food safety protocols including mask-wearing, hand-washing, glove-wearing and social distancing when interacting with the public.
- Employees perform contactless delivery by placing meals on carts or tables for pick up.
- In response to this positive test, we have contacted the local health department and anyone who may have had close contact with this individual.
- Impacted employees were asked to stay home and seek testing at the local health department.
- In addition to our daily cleaning, additional sanitizing of our food service sites is being completed.
