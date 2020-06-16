‘Midnight Rider’ director could have probation revoked

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The director of the film “Midnight Rider” could be heading to jail.
You might remember the deadly train wreck that killed a young camera assistant back in 2014.
The crew was on a train track in Wayne County shooting a biopic centered around Gregg Allman’s life when the train hit and killed Sarah Jones.
The director, Randall Miller didn't have permission for them to be there.
He has been on probation since pleading guilty to criminal trespass and involuntary manslaughter.
One condition of Miller’s probation was that he was barred from serving as a director or supervisor with responsibility for safety in any film production.
Miller was recently given a director credit for a film produced in Serbia.
His probation revocation hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. The judge continued the case to July 22nd.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.