Retired Savannah boxer wins legal fight

“Here is a man that has struggled through racial tension and understands racial tension, but he did not want to see a black man trying to advance. The state law was that it’s $5,000 for anyone who wants to come there – they have to post a bond of $5,000 to do a boxing event. I walked in there a month after Don King and he told me that he wanted me to post $10,000 – so I paid the $10,000 but what he did was, he didn’t allow me to have the show, and a white individual walked in a month later and he didn’t have to pay anything. He was allowed to have his show. So I sued him in Federal court and I won. I won the case. It took me four and a half years, but I won.”