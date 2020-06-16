Richmond Hill leaders to discuss potential flooding solutions

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Residents in Richmond Hill are getting back to normal after last week’s flooding. The question now is what solutions is the city at in order to help with flooding in the future?
Richmond Hill leaders say after Friday's flooding, it really showed them the importance of improving the city's drainage system to help pump out rainwater quicker.
City Manager Chris Lovell says they've been working with engineers for years on maintenance and inspection of their storm system, but it's not something that can happen overnight.
He says on Friday, the city experienced an extremely high amount of rain in a short period of time mixed with the high tide and that never puts the city in a good position.
"We obviously feel terrible for those folks who experienced flooding, I would tell them that we're doing all we can, we're continuing to look for better ways to improve our drainage and we will continue to do that. We do live in a low area, we will experience flooding from time to time, especially when high tide is associated with the high volume of rain,” Lovell said.
Lovell said the city’s drainage system is a brief topic that’s on their agenda for Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.