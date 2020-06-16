Savannah expands outdoor seating pilot program to bars, extends program to Labor Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s new expanded outdoor seating pilot program for restaurants was set to expire on Monday.
But given the programs success in recent weeks, the city decided to extend the pilot to Labor Day, and also include bars as eligible participants, too.
Since starting the program up about a month ago, around 40 restaurants have applied to expand their outdoor seating into parking spaces, the city has approved nearly 30.
The businesses taking advantage are mainly in the downtown area, but city staff say participation is starting to spread into the Starland District.
Mayor Van Johnson said, “the City of Savannah has received very positive feedback from the community and business owners about this program. And we’re committed to assisting our businesses and our business community during this very challenging time.”
The pilot program is voluntary, and can now include bars, with some stipulations.
“So, we don’t want to see a bar, just people standing around in a parking space. They’re going to have to have seating, people will be seated. We’ll be treating it just like we do a sidewalk cafe. So all of the alcohol and the like has to be poured inside. They have to have a waitress or waiter bring it out to them.”
That’s following existing state laws, according to Susan Broker, Director of Savannah’s Office of Special Events, Film & Tourism.
Broker said they wanted to offer the opportunity to bars because they’ve been under similar occupancy restrictions since being allowed to open, adding its only fair.
“I’m hopeful that we will continue to see some interest and continue to see success, and hopefully at some point come up with some aesthetic guidelines that are a little bit better than barricades and cones," Broker said.
There’s a survey on the city’s website where you can weigh in and let them know what you think about the program.
That’s also where you can find the application if you’re a business owner who wants to participate.
