Savannah mayor looking at legal ‘maneuvers’ to keep city safe as business restrictions relax

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At Tuesday’s City of Savannah COVID-19 update, Mayor Van Johnson expressed concern about recent virus cases and deaths in the Coastal Health District.
The mayor says he does not like the trajectory of the cases locally, adding he’s prepared to take steps if necessary to keep the community safe.
Even as occupancy restrictions roll back Tuesday for restaurants and bars across the state per the latest executive order from the governor’s office, Mayor Johnson said he’s still worried that if people aren’t taking the pandemic seriously enough, that we could see a spike in cases.
Mayor Johnson pointed out that the Savannah area and Chatham County are doing better than many other areas around Georgia when looking at state-wide data.
He attributed that not only to the government response and expertise of the Coastal Health District, but also the willingness of Savannahians to as he put it keep the faith, but follow the science.
That said, he wants to keep it that way, and says he’s willing to look at making moves to make Savannah as safe as possible.
“We’re very clear about where we were, and where we are now. The numbers speak for themselves. So I think that there are some legal maneuvers that we can take. And so we’ll continue to have conversations with our city attorney, and should the need arise, I think there are some things that we can do," Mayor Johnson said.
The mayor would not go into specifics Tuesday on what those potential legal maneuvers could be.
Additionally, per Governor Brian Kemp’s executive order, municipalities can not impose any measure more restrictive than what exists at the state level.
The Georgia Department of Public Health reported 664 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. Fifteen of those cases are in Chatham County. Please click here to see the report from DPH.
