SEDA creates new incentive to attract more young professionals to Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Economic Development Authority is trying to attract more young professionals to Chatham County.
They’ve started a creative technology incentive for reimbursing young workers who move to the area.
The new Savannah Technology Workforce Incentive is a program that reimburses individual moving expenses up to $2,000 for qualified technology workers currently located outside of Savannah.
SEDA says they know people want to eventually make it to Savannah, so they’re just trying to speed up the process. They started offering this incentive last month and since then, SEDA has received numerous inquiries from people living in other communities. They say they want to be able to attract young professionals who have the ability to work from home.
They are looking for those in the tech industry who have at least three to ten years of experience and say it’s a good investment for our area.
If you’d like to learn more about the program, click here.
