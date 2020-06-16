Skilled to Work: New way of training for healthcare amid pandemic

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Imagine you’re studying for a career in healthcare, as the COVID-19 pandemic breaks out.
Sarah Myers treated this lab at Ogeechee Tech like it was an operating room. She and other students were in the middle of their degree program when the campus closed due to the coronavirus and switched classes to online. Part of her was glad the semester continued.
“The other part of me is hands-on and I got really nervous because I have a family at home that can be distracting,” Myers said.
Instructors quickly switched as much material to virtual learning as they could.
“Quizzes that would normally take place in the classroom had to be given online. We had to be in constant communication with students,” said Felicia Barefoot, with Ogeechee Tech.
But certain requirements meant students had to come back to the labs to show their skills.
“There are so many meticulous pieces that have to go together. There are certain depths and degrees that a camera cannot show.”
From the constant wearing of masks and other steps, this is almost a dress rehearsal for these Health Science students.
Instructors say the training they’ve received - virtual and in-person - help them shift to the front line and be skilled to work.
