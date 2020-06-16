Tuesday: Unseasonably cool weather is in the forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s stunning outside. Cooler, drier air has filtered in this morning with temperatures in the low to mid-60s. A breeze makes it feel even nicer.
We’re dry outside this morning and the forecast remains mostly dry today as the temperature warms into the low and mid-70s by noon; peaking in the upper 70s to near 80°. While mostly cloudy, only isolated rain is expected.
The forecast features a bit more sun and warmer temperatures Wednesday with just a slight chance of showers.
It really starts heating up Thursday into Friday. It’s also looking like there will be a few more afternoon pop-up thunderstorms Friday and Saturday afternoons before high pressure builds in limiting the chance of rain and sending temperatures soaring into the mid and upper 90s.
Have a great day,
Cutter
