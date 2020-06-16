Tybee Island Police Department investigating fight after juvenile seriously injured

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - The Tybee Island Police Department is investigating a fight that occurred at Fisherman’s Walk on Sunday evening.
According to the police department, a juvenile African-American man was found with injuries and was taken to a hospital. The suspect was not at the scene.
The police department states after interviewing witnesses, the suspect is a white male with blonde hair, approximately 5’10”, 170-180 lbs. with words tattooed on the right side of his neck.
If anyone can identify this person, information or if you have pictures or video of the fight, you can contact Detective Erica Coreno by calling (912)786-5600 or at ecoreno@cityoftybee.org.
There have been rumors on social media that this was a racially-motivated attack. At this time, the Tybee Island Police Department states it has found no evidence to support those claims.
