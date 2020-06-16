What to know about the Ga. anti-steering law

So, how do you handle the situation if your insurance carrier tells you must use mail order pharmacy? You may be able to simply opt out by calling them. Telling patients they must use mail order takes away the patients right to healthcare professionals help them manage their medications. Approach the subject with your insurer by calling the phone number on the back of your insurance card. The good news is if you are persistent with your insurance company, they might comply and allow you to continue to use your local pharmacy.