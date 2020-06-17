Bloomingdale City Council releases statement after outrage at mayor’s Facebook post

By WTOC Staff | June 17, 2020 at 12:54 PM EDT - Updated June 17 at 1:09 PM

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - Bloomingdale City Council has released a statement after people online became upset with a post made by the mayor.

On Tuesday night, Mayor Ben Rozier made a post to a Facebook group about privilege. The now deleted posted can be seen below:

The now deleted post by Bloomingdale Mayor Ben Rozier.
Several Facebook users in the comments expressed concern over the post before it’s deletion.

City Council released a statement on Wednesday about the incident:

At this time, the mayor has not returned calls for comment.

