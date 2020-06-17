City of Savannah to begin summer camp registration

Camps are planned to begin the week of Monday, June 29 and will continue through Friday, July 31. Parents may pre-register their children for the weekly summer camps and will be notified the week prior to camp if the City is able to proceed based on local COVID-19 public health data. Camp sessions will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be closed Friday, July 3. All spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.