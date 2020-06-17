City of Savannah to begin summer camp registration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah announced its summer camps will start on June 29, but only if local COVID-19 cases continue to decrease.
This reopening is part of the city’s Phase Three Reopening Plan. Camps will have smaller limits on the number of campers this year. They will also be using public health protocols, including daily temperature checks, health screenings, social distancing, handwashing/sanitizing and face masks/coverings.
Camps are planned to begin the week of Monday, June 29 and will continue through Friday, July 31. Parents may pre-register their children for the weekly summer camps and will be notified the week prior to camp if the City is able to proceed based on local COVID-19 public health data. Camp sessions will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will be closed Friday, July 3. All spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
For more information on Savannah summer camps, click here.
