Everyday Heroes: Love In Action telephone assurance program

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Sometimes a phone call is all it takes to improve someone’s day.
That thought is what helped create the Love in Action telephone reassurance program. The Senior Companion Program at Georgia Southern University has launched the program.
These Everyday Heroes provide free wellness checks on older adults in the area with telephone calls. University students, among others, participate in the initiative.
The Love in Action director gave insight on what exactly the Senior Companion Program does.
“We have been in Statesboro since 1988. And it is a program where we get people together people who are over the age of 55, who are low income, and we match them with people in the community who are over 21 and disabled or people who need more of an assistance than older adults, and they are caregivers, and it’s been a very meaningful program,” Deb Blackburn said.
The program is funded by a grant from Rockin’ Out Alzheimer’s Disease Foundation.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.