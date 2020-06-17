Ga. governor says all nursing home residents have been tested for COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - For the first time, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says all of the nursing home residents in the state have been tested for COVID-19.
A sign of progress, the governor said, as the state continues to expand testing and its accessibility to the public during the pandemic.
“This milestone marks an important victory in that mission, but rest assured, we will not take our foot off the gas,” Kemp said in part, in a prepared statement emailed by his press office.
An analysis by WTOC found about 45 percent of all COVID-19 deaths in Georgia are from long-term care facilities. Nursing homes are included in that total.
In Coastal Georgia, there are 21 nursing home facilities that have reported positive cases of the virus, according to a Long-Term Care Facility COVID-19 report published Tuesday by the Georgia Department of Community Health.
One nursing home in particular that has been hit the hardest is Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation in Baxley where 54 of its 79 residents have tested positive. Twelve of them have died, according to the report.
An asymptomatic person unknowingly transmitted the virus, which is how it spread so quickly, said the facility’s CEO, during an interview in April.
Here’s a look, by county, at the nursing homes in Coastal Georgia with reported positive cases of the virus. Click here to view the state’s full report, which includes a breakdown of the number of cases, by staff and residents.
Appling
- Appling Nursing and Rehabilitation Pavilion
- Lake Crossing Health Center
- Wickshire Canton
Bacon
- Twin Oaks Convalescent Center
Bryan
- Bryan County Health & Rehab Center
Bulloch
- Westwood Healthcare and Rehabilitation
- Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation
- Syl-View Health Care Center
Candler
- Orchard Health and Rehabilitation
Chatham
- Oceanside Health and Rehab
- Pruitthealth – Savannah
- Pruitthealth – Seaside
- Savannah Beach Health & Rehab
- Signature Healthcare of Savannah
- Thunderbolt Transitional Care and Rehabilitation
Effingham
- Effingham Care & Rehabilitation Center
Evans
- University Extended Care/West W
Jeff Davis
- Hazelhurst Court Care and Rehabilitation Center
Liberty
- NONE
Long
- NONE
McIntosh
- NONE
Tattnall
- NONE
Toombs
- Meadows Park Health & Rehabilitation
- The Oaks – Bethany Skilled Nursing
- Summer’s Landing Vidalia
Wayne
- NONE
