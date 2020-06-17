GBI says it has not finished investigation of Rayshard Brooks shooting death in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - A district attorney announced Wednesday the decision to charge two Atlanta police officers involved in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.
Former Atlanta officer Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges including felony murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The fatal encounter began when a Wendy’s employee reported a man passed out in the drive-thru lane.
Rolfe and another officer spoke with Brooks for some time. Then he failed a field sobriety test and Rolfe attempted to make an arrest.
A struggle ensued. Brooks got one of the officer's tasers and ran. Rolfe gave chase and shot Brooks in the back after Brooks pointed the taser in the direction of the officers.
“For some period of 2 mins and 12 seconds, there was no medical attention applied to Mr. Brooks,” Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said. “What we discovered is during the 2 minutes and 12 seconds, Officer Roth actually kicked Mr. Brooks while he laid on the ground.”
The DA says the other officer involved, Devin Brosnan, who admitted to standing on Brooks' body after he was shot, will face three lesser charges.
Both Rolfe and Brosnan have until 6 p.m. Thursday to turn themselves in.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they were not consulted about the charges filed by the Fulton County DA.
The GBI was requested by the Atlanta Police Department to investigate the shooting. The GBI released a statement on Facebook writing in part, “Although we have made significant progress in the case, we have not completed our work.”
